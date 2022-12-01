Toyota Innova Crysta Delisted from Official Website in India, Details Inside

Following the delisting of Urban Cruiser, the Japanese automaker Toyota has now taken off the Innova Crysta from its official website. Delisting the vehicle from its official site in India hints towards a decision to phase out the car. However, with Toyota Innova Crysta, the case is slightly different. Reports suggest that the MPV is soon going to make a comeback in the Indian market with diesel variants. It appears that the removal of the Innova Crysta is pointing towards temporary discontinuation, not removal from Toyota’s portfolio.

Toyota is planning to pull the plug on the range-topping variants of the Innova Crysta to give the newly unveiled Innova HyCross some breathing space. While the company looks in the mood to retain the base and mid G, G+, and GX trims for fleet and private buyers in the market, it could discontinue the top-spec VX and ZX grades.

According to the report, the Innova Crysta would comeback as diesel and CNG model. It would be first time in the history of Innova MPV that it will come with factory-fitted CNG kit.

The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is offered in two engine options in the Indian market. The first of these is the 2.4-litre diesel engine with an output of 150PS and 360Nm. The other powertrain option is the 2.7-litre petrol engine, which produces 166PS and 245Nm.

There is a chance that the Innova Crysta’s previous price range (between Rs 18.09 lakh and Rs 23.83 lakh, ex-showroom) could be up for revision. Since HyCross has been introduced as the premium model, Crysta will be sold alongside this new MPV as an affordable alternative. Toyota Innova Crysta rivals Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.

