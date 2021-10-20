Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 17.18 Lakh

Toyota has launched the Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India. The new limited edition will be available with the GX variants of both petrol and diesel versions in the manual and automatic transmission options. The new variant will be on sale for a limited period of time and will be offered as a complementary package over the regular ex-showroom price.

The Limited Edition pack for the Innova Crysta comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a head-up display, an air purifier, a wireless charger, and illuminated scuff plates with 16 colours. While Toyota has added the aforementioned features in the car with the limited edition, a majority of it were available as accessories from the dealer end.

In addition to these add-ons, the Toyota Innova Crysta also gets LED projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a cooled glovebox, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, and cruise control.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

At its heart, the Innova Crysta Limited Edition will continue to use the 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol motor. The former develops 150bhp and 360Nm torque while the latter is good for 166bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come paired to a five-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.