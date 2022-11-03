Toyota Innova Hycross India Debut on Nov 25, Price Reveal at 2023 Auto Expo in January

Toyota is all set to introduce Innova Hycross in India on November 25. The India debut of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will take place just four days after the global unveiling of the car in Indonesia on November 21, where it will be sold as Toyota Innova Zenix, reported Autocar. The price of the Innova Hycross will be announced at the Auto Expo, which is happening in January 2023. Most information about the car comes from leaked designs and the teasers that Toyota has released in recent days.

According to the teaser, the car will feature a larger hexagonal grille with edges making way for the dual-beam LED projector headlamps. While this gives the Hycross a sleek and sharp look, the strong crease lines featured on the bonnet and the upright nose adds to the car’s aggressive stance.

The powertrain of the car is expected to give it close to 190 bhp. The engine flaunts hybrid technology that will be paired with a naturally aspirated petrol unit. This is reminiscent of the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. However, capacity-wise, the Hycross has an edge with its 2.0-litre unit. The upcoming MPV will not be offered with a diesel engine. To keep the operating cost of the MPV in check, Toyota will localise the powertrain tech. The MPV is expected to feature an e-CVT gearbox with a front-wheel-drive configuration.

That is not all, though. The MPV will come loaded with other features like an 8-inch infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. A stylish electric sunroof will be the cherry on top of the cake.

While Toyota is set to announce the price of the bold MPV only next year, expectations are that the Hycross’ ex-showroom cost will be upwards of around Rs 20 lakh. Deliveries will begin after the Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to sell a rebadged version of the car as part of its partnership with Toyota.

