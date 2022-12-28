Toyota Innova HyCross Launch: Price Starts at Rs 18.30 Lakh in India

Toyota India has announced the price of the Innova HyCross in the country. It has been priced between Rs 18.30-28.97 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Toyota Innova HyCross was unveiled in November 2022 with bookings starting at the same time. The MPV is available in 7-seater and 8-seater configurations in five grades namely G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O).

Based on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), Toyota Innova HyCross is presented in two versions namely Petrol-only and Self-Charging Hybrid Electric. The former gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with power output of 170 bhp while offered with direct shift CVT gearbox along with fuel efficiency of 16.13 kmpl. The latter, due to Toyota’s 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System and a monocoque frame, delivers 181 bhp and a best-in-segment mileage of 23.24 kmpl.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The launch of the Innova HyCross is a significant milestone for us in India and we are truly humbled by the overwhelming response received from across the country. This feature packed vehicle demonstrates the spaciousness of an MPV and is perfectly crafted to meet the aspirations of customers."

The Innova HyCross is available in eight colour choices namely Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. The interior cabin comes in a combination of Black with two new colors Chestnut & Black and Dark Chestnut.

Toyota is offering warranty of 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers on the Hybrid battery along with 3 years free roadside assistance. In addition, the MPV has a standard vehicle warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometers.

“We are certain that the pricing of the new Innova HyCross will strengthen the legacy of brand Innova while boosting Toyota’s quest for promoting sustainable mobility. This versatile vehicle provides powerful performance, quick acceleration which along with its comfort and safety , is sure to provide exceptional driving experience," added Sood.

