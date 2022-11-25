Toyota Innova Hycross Unveiled in India; Launch in January 2023

Toyota India has unveiled the all-new Innova Hycross in the country. Based on a monocoque architecture, Toyota Innova Hycross is nearly 200 kg lighter than the Innova Crysta. The bookings for the MPV have begun at all the company authorized dealerships while it goes on sale from January 2023 in the Indian market.

Toyota Innova Hycross had its global premiere last week in Indonesia. It is the first Innova model to ditch the diesel engine in favour of a petrol-hybrid powertrain. Both the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross will be sold in the domestic market, thus putting an end to the rumours stating that the former will be phased out once the latter goes on sale.

As for styling, Toyota Innova Hycross appears more of a SUV than MPV with elements like new front grille, sharper LED headlamps and aggressive front bumper. Riding on 18-inch wheels, it boasts of wraparound LED tail-lamps at the rear.

The cabin is finished in a dual-tone black and chestnut brown theme while the MPV comes loaded with a plethora of advanced features in the form of dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch MID, ventilated front seats, 9-speaker JBL audio system, ambient lighting and a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Innova Hycross debuts Toyota’s ADAS tech in India which comprises of several safety features such as lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. Furthermore, other notable safety features include 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control and ESP.

Toyota Innova Hycross will be offered in two seating configurations: 7-seater and 8-seater. The former gets captains seats in the middle row while the latter features a bench seat in the second row.

Mechanically, the Innova Hycross will be available with a petrol-only and strong hybrid powertrain. Equipped with Toyota’s fifth-gen strong hybrid tech (M20A-FXS), the strong hybrid version will come with a 2.0L petrol engine and an electric motor with combined power output of 186 bhp and torque delivery of 187 Nm. It will return an astonishing mileage of 21.1 kmpl while doing a 0-100kmph sprint in less than 10 seconds.

Toyota Innova Hycross price will be in range of Rs 22-28 lakh (ex-showroom) while it will take on Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari in the Indian market.

