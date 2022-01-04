Toyota Planning to Launch Its Own Operating System For Autonomous Driving Cars

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp is planning to launch its own operating system, which would be capable of handling advanced operations such as autonomous driving, for its vehicles by 2025, Nikkei reported on Monday.

Software is playing an increasing role in vehicles, from managing electric motors and batteries to supporting functions such as autonomous driving, entertainment and navigation.

Toyota’s automotive software platform Arene will compete with German rivals, Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, with Volkswagen working on its ‘VW.OS’ software and Daimler planning to roll out its own ‘Mercedes-Benz Operating System’ in its cars by 2024.

The Japanese carmaker aims to put the operating system in its own vehicles by 2025, with plans to make it available to affiliates such as Subaru in the future, Nikkei said.

Toyota is considering a licensing model to make Arene available to other car manufacturers and companies working on electric or self driving cars, the report added.

Toyota did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Last week, Toyota Motor Corp said it will launch a service next year offering customisation and updates for cars as customers increasingly hold on to their vehicles for longer.

The service, known as Kinto Factory, will start in late January and offer new safety features, refreshed interiors, and software upgrades to car computer systems.

Toyota is trying to transform itself from a maker and seller of cars to a more service-based “mobility company". The new service is part of Toyota’s Kinto brand, launched in 2019 and offering car-sharing services.

Kinto president Shinya Kodera told reporters that for the sake of sustainability, it’s best for cars to be “used for a long time in a healthy condition and eventually collected and recycled".

