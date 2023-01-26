Toyota Recalls 1400 Units of Glanza and Urban Cruiser HyRyder over Faulty Airbag

Toyota has reportedly issued a recall for as many as 1400 cars in India. The recalled units include the likes of the Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV. The Japanese carmaker has issued the recall due to defects in the airbag controller of these units.

The company says that the recall affects models of the Glanza and Hyryder manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023. Toyota has assured the customer that the defect in the airbag controller will be resolved free of cost. The airbag controller will be replaced on both Glanza and Urban Cruiser HyRyder.

The owners of affected vehicles would be contacted by Toyota dealers for vehicle inspections. Owners can also check if their vehicle is affected via the Toyota website using the car’s VIN number. It is worth noting that Toyota has requested owners to minimise the use of affected vehicles before getting the airbag controller replaced.

Toyota’s move comes after Maruti Suzuki recently issued recalls for the Grand Vitara and Baleno – sister models of the Toyota cars. Toyota has a global alliance with Suzuki to share technology and models. Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV and Glanza hatchback have been developed as part of this alliance.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is based on Suzuki’s Global C platform and shares its underpinnings with the second-generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered with two engines: Maruti Suzuki’s four-cylinder K15C petrol engine and Toyota’s own strong hybrid engine.

On the other hand, Glanza is Toyota’s premium hatchback which is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It is powered by an all-new 1.2-litre K12N naturally aspirated petrol unit that churns out 90hp and 113Nm. Moreover, Toyota has dropped the CVT (automatic) option and replaced it with a 5-speed AMT in the new Glanza.

