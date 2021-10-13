Toyota Rumion MPV Based on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in South Africa - Details Here

The collaboration between Suzuki and Toyota is well known in the auto industry and the two brands have been unveiling rebranded vehicles with distinctive titles under each brand. Continuing the trend, Toyota has now unveiled a rebranded version of Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle in the South African automobile segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leverages the company’s HEARTECT platform and no modifications have been performed to Toyota Rumion in terms of mechanics. The MPV has a passenger capacity of seven and includes three rows, offering a significant amount of space and features on the inside.

The rebranded version of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been named Rumion by Toyota.Maruti Suzuki has not yet unveiled a rebranded variant of a Toyota vehicle in India. Toyota, on the other hand, has rolled outGlanza, an urban cruiser in the country which is a rebranded version of the popular Brezza and Baleno models.

Advertisement

The images of the Toyota Rumion, the rebranded version of Ertiga,have surfaced on the internet. The front portion of the vehicle receives a signature chrome grille with Toyota badging that resembles the Innovas of previous generations in the country. A similar kind of grille has been observed on other re-branded products as well.

The launched multi-purpose vehicle appears to be an exact copy of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota has performed only insignificant surface touchups to the vehicle to transform it into Rumion.

>Also Watch:

The car has now been unveiled for the South African market. The vehicle comes as the third Maruti Suzuki model to be rebranded. Some of the things that distinguish Rumion from Ertiga are the Toyota badging and front grille.

The rest of the features and design of the Rumion remains identical to Ertiga. Toyota Rumion will sports features such as fabric seats, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system and a multi-function steering wheel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.