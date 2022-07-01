Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid SUV Unveiled, Bookings Open at Rs 25,000

Japanese automaker Toyota is set to compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, , Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq as they have unveiled their upcoming Toyota Hyryder SUV. The company has only unveiled the model as of now and has opened the bookings for it at Rs 25,000, which can be done through the company’s website and at Toyota’s dealerships. The launch of the Toyota Hyryder SUV will take place next month.

What’s interesting about the Toyota Hyryder is that the SUV comes with strong hybrid technology. Powered by a 1.5-litre engine, the car makes 92 hp and 122 Nm of torque. This engine works in tandem with an electric motor that makes 79 hp and 141 Nm of torque.

Advertisement

This hybrid system comes connected to a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery which, thanks to being a hybrid system, can charge on its own as the car is driven. Once charged, this enables the Hyryder to have an electric-only range of 25 km. Additionally, this system also bumps up the efficiency of the car as it is expected to deliver 24-25 km per litre mileage, making it the most efficient SUV in its class.

Toyota is also offering another engine option which is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid system that makes 103 hp and 137 Nm of torque. This system is also seen on the likes of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, XL6, and Ertiga, and it will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of features, the Hyryder comes with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, head-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and also supports Google Assistant and Siri-enabled voice commands.

Toyota has also fitted the Hyryder with 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, hill descent control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Advertisement

The deliveries of the Toyota Hyryder are expected start in the upcoming festive season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.