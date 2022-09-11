Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Top Variants Price Announced, Details Inside

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the price of the all-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in India. Having said that, the top four trims of the SUV are priced between Rs 15.11-18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) while it goes on sale in the next few days. The price of the entry-level grades will be announced soon.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gives direct competition to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It was unveiled a couple of months back in July with bookings starting at the same time.

Commenting on the significant milestone Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are truly humbled and honoured to receive such an overwhelming response for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and we are grateful that our customers have put their faith & trust in brand Toyota. Today, we have decided to announce the price of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in a phased manner. The prices for the remaining grades will be announced shortly."

Advertisement

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition Launched in India, Gets 11 New Features

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been presented with two powertrain options: Self-charging strong hybrid electric unit and Neo Drive. The former gets an e-drive transmission while running 40 percent of the distance and 60 percent of the time on electric power with the engine being shut-off. It delivers a class-leading mileage of 27.97kmpl.

As for the Neo Drive variants, they come loaded with a 1.5L K-Series petrol engine which is equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while a 6-speed automatic transmission is also on offer as a choice with both 2WD and 4WD options. Details of the ex-showroom (India) price (grade-wise), are as follows:

Advertisement

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S eDrive 2WD Hybrid - Rs 15.11 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G eDrive 2WD Hybrid - Rs 17.49 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V eDrive 2WD Hybrid - Rs 18.99 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT 2WD Neo Drive - Rs 17.09 lakh

“The first of its kind self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the B SUV segment, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is aimed at delivering exemplary performance, best in class fuel efficiency, quick acceleration, connected car features and is designed for a greener future. We have introduced a very competitive pricing for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, as it is through the Hyryder that we aim to encourage widespread acceptance of environment friendly technologies, thereby creating a positive impact and enhance energy security of the country", he concluded.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here