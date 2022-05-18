Train Operations Hit On Gonda Route In UP Due To Maintenance Work

The operation of trains will be affected on the Gonda route of Lucknow Division due to maintenance work being carried. The North Eastern Railway has decided to cancel trains running between Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur, Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri and New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City. Apart from this, the routes have been changed for many trains while others have been re-scheduled and short terminated.

According to the spokesperson of North Western Railway, due to remodelling work being carried out at the Gonda station, the operation of the following trains will be affected:-

Cancelled train services (from originating station)

Train No. 15269, Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad cancelled on May 2.

2. Train No. 15270, Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur cancelled on May 4.

3. Train No. 19601, Udaipur City – New Jalpaiguri cancelled on May 4.

4. Train No. 19602, New Jalpaiguri – Udaipur City cancelled on May 6.

Partially Cancelled Trains and Diverted Trains (From Originating Station)

- Train No. 19409, Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Rail Service departing from Ahmedabad on May 21, May 26, May 28, June 2 and June 4 via Aishbagh will operate till Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) station.

-Train no.19410, Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad will leave from Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) station on May 23, May 28, May 30, June 4 and June 6 instead of Gorakhpur. Also, the train will operate via Aishbagh.

Rescheduled Rail Services

– Train No. 12555, Gorakhpur - Hisar train will depart Gorakhpur on June 8 with a four-hour delay from its scheduled time.

– Train number 15910, Lalgarh-Dibrugarh will depart Lalgarh on June 7 with a two-hour delay from its scheduled time.

