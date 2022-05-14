Trains Cancelled, Diverted Due to Maintenance Work in Samastipur, Sonpur Divisions; List

The Northern Railway has announced a traffic block due to the maintenance work being carried out by East Central Railway in the Samastipur and Sonpur divisions of Bihar. Resultantly, several trains have been cancelled and diverted.

Additionally, many trains will also be diverted and short terminated on this route.

Passengers travelling on this route should know the schedule of all these trains before planning their journey to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

According to the spokesperson of Northern Railway, due to the traffic block on the Samastipur and Sonpur divisions of East Central Railway, the movement of the following trains will be temporarily affected:-

Advertisement

Cancelled Trains:

On May 17, May 24, May 31 and June 7, train No. 14005 Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Terminal Lichhavi Express will remain cancelled.

On May 18, May 25, June 1 and June 8, train No. 14006 Anand Vihar Terminal – Sitamarhi Lichchavi Express will remain cancelled.

On May 17, May 24, May 31 and June 7 train No. 04651 Jayanagar - Amritsar clone special will remain cancelled.

On May 20, May 27, June 3 and June 10 train No. 04652 Amritsar - Jayanagar Clone Express will remain cancelled.

Diverted Trains:

On May 13, train No. 12408 Amritsar - New Jalpaiguri Express will run via Samastipur-Barauni-Jhagadia.

On May 12 and 15, train No. 14674 Amritsar - Jaynagar Shaheed Express will be short terminated at Samastipur. This train will be partially cancelled between Samastipur - Jaynagar.

On May 14, train No. 14673 Jaynagar - Amritsar Shaheed Express will start its journey from Samastipur. This train will be partially cancelled between Jaynagar - Samastipur.

Advertisement

On May 17, train No. 14649 Jaynagar - Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express will start its journey from Samastipur. This train will be partially cancelled between Jaynagar - Samastipur.

On May 14, Train No. 12523 New Jalpaiguri - New Delhi Express will halt for 30 minutes en route.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.