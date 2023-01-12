Trains Running Late By 10 To 15 Hours In Bihar Due To Dense Fog And Low Visibility

Many areas in Bihar are under low visibility and dense fog due to winter. During this time, travelling becomes troublesome as the fog is not only delaying the journey, but it is also unsafe. Due to low visibility, the landing and takeoff of flights at the airport have also been affected. A SpiceJet flight was unable to land on Tuesday, even after flying 12 circuits above the Bihar capital, Patna.

Fog also caused Tejas Rajdhani Express to arrive in Patna at night, instead of its scheduled time in the morning on Tuesday. The train which was scheduled to depart for New Delhi from Patna on Tuesday evening left on Wednesday morning.

A train that was regularly on time, like Sampoorna Kranti Express, was also delayed by 14.5 hours at the same time. Magadh Express was nine and a half hours behind its schedule too. On Tuesday, a total of 19 trains were delayed. All trains are being operated at a modest speed for the safety of people and property, due to the reduced visibility caused by the fog. The trains’ wheels appear to have become jammed as a result of the cold.

On January 11, a warning of severe cold, cold waves, and dense fog was issued in Bihar. The state’s temperature won’t fluctuate significantly during the next 24 hours, according to the Met Department. Over the following 72 hours the night time temperature is expected to rise by two to three degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Bihar’s Banka district remained the coldest with 3.2 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest temperature ever measured here. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.6 degrees in East Champaran, 5.8 degrees in Nawada, 6.9 degrees in Forbesganj, 6.7 degrees in Gaya, 6.9 degrees in Sheikhpura, 7.9 degrees in Kishanganj and 8.2 degrees in Patna.

The state’s 19 districts are facing severe cold. The cold weather is prevailing since the past four days in Kishanganj, Sabour, Khagaria, Saharsa, Supaul, Sheikhpura, Samastipur, East Champaran, Rohtas, Siwan, Saran, Banka, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnia, and Darbhanga districts.

