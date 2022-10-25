Triumph Motorcycles Launch 8 New Chrome Limited Edition Bikes in India, Details Here

Triumph Motorcycle India has launched eight new limited-edition bikes in the country which will be available for only one year. Being termed as Chrome Edition, it takes inspiration from the classic custom look while available with models like Rocket 3 R, Rocket 3 GT, Bonneville T120, Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster, Bonneville T100, Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900. The Chrome Edition models will reach dealerships across the world from late 2022 or early 2023.

The Chrome Edition flaunts distinctive chrome scheme along with new accessory kits. In 2022, the British bikemaker had launched Gold Line limited edition range of its motorcycles which received a good response from the buyers in the Indian market as well.

Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition carries a chrome fuel tank with Jet Black accent. It also has several elements in matching Jet Black theme such as fly screen, headlight bowls, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork. The Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition is priced at Rs 20.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

As for Triumph Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition, it too gets a chrome-studded fuel tank with distinctive Diablo Red accents. The limited-edition model boasts of Jet Black headlight bowls and fly screen, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork. It comes at a price point of Rs 21.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Coming to Triumph Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition, it has the signature chrome tank albeit with heritage-inspired Meriden Blue painted accents. The mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels are finished in Classic Jet Black. The bike comes at a price of Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

Speaking of Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition, it too is equipped with a chrome fuel tank. However, the tank features Jet Black painted overlay with Triumph triangle badging on it. The mudguards and side panels flaunt the Jet Black color theme. It attracts a price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Moving to Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition, it is retailed at the same price as the Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition, i.e. Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is presented with a chrome tank with bold Diablo Red Surrounds while the mudguards, side panels and headlight bowl flaunt the Jet Black color scheme.

Last but not the least in the Bonneville range, Triumph Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition has been launched at Rs 10.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with a Cobalt Blue fuel tank with Chrome Edition metal stripe. The mudguards and side panels which are finished in Jet Black theme complement the classic chrome badges and fuel filler cap.

Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition is introduced in a Brooklands Green color with tank stripes in Classic Jet Black. Moreover, it gets Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills and Triumph triangle tank badging with chrome detailing. Identical to each of the Chrome Edition, the mudguards, side panels and frame cowl flaunt a Jet Black theme while it comes at a sticker price of Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Lastly, the Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition is launched in a Red Hopper color scheme with Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills, Jet Black tank stripe, Triumph triangle tank badging and metal detailing. The bike features mudguards and side panels in a contrasting Jet Black theme with new red and silver logo graphics. It can be availed at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

