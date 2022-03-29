Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 8.95 Lakh

Triumph has launched the Tiger Sport 660 in India. The price for the motorcycle starts at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs 1.50 lakh more expensive than the Trident 660 naked roadster that it is based on.

In line with its plan to offer three products based on the 660 platforms, the Tiger Sport 660 comes as the second act after the Trident. Ahead of this, Triumph had already mentioned that the Tiger Sport 660was not made for rough terrain and is a road-biased similar to the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650. To that effect, the motorcycle rides on the same 17-inch wheels and Michelin Road 5 Tyres as the Trident 660.

The Tiger Sport 660 will come with plenty of segment-first features including a switchable traction control system for added safety while travelling through tricky road conditions. The motorcycle will come with ride-by-wire and subsequently two riding modes Road and Rain. The Tiger Sport 660 gets similar instrumentation as the Trident coupled with a different casing to go with its design ethos.

The instrument cluster can be mated to the Triumph connectivity module and then paired with your phone, helmet communication device and a GoPro action camera. Another segment-first, of course, is the three-cylinder engine, that according to Triumph, promises Street Triple levels of excitement.

The 660 engine outputs the same 81PS and 64Nm of torque at the same output curves as the Trident. More than 50Nm of torque, according to Triumph, is available as low as 3,600rpm. The Tiger Sport 660 has a lower power-to-weight ratio and a larger 17.2-litre tank.

