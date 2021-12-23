TVS Apache RTR 165 Race Performance Launched at Rs 1.45 Lakh, Limited to 200 Units

TVS Motor Company has announced the arrival of the Race Performance (RP) series born from TVS Racing’s lineage. The Race Performance series will be introduced in the TVS Apache series of motorcycles. The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product to be launched under the Race Performance series and will be limited to 200 units. TVS has priced the RTR 165 RP at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The RTR 165 RP is claimed to be the most powerful machine in its category and comes equipped with features like a race-tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, all-new TVS Racing decals, red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern.

Commenting on the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing Premium Business), said, “We are delighted to introduce the Race Performance series to our customers. The RP series features race machines that are a cut above the rest, crafted with a singular purpose of delivering blistering performance and dominating the race track & road. Born of racing lineage, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product under the Race Performance series product portfolio. The collectible product offers an array of premium features with cutting-edge technology for performance motorcycling enthusiasts in India."

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is powered by a 164.9cc, four-valve, single-cylinder motor that churns out 19.2PS at 10,000rpm and 14.2Nm at 8,750rpm, and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. However, do bear in mind that the bike has gotten two kilograms heavier than the RTR 160. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has achieved this best-in-segment performance by updating a few components:

- A new cylinder head with a 35 percent increase in intake and twin electrode spark plug

- 15 percent bigger valves controlled by Hi-Lift Hi-Duration cams and dual spring actuators for racier engine performance

- A revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37 that allows free-revving up to the redline

- A new dome piston for a higher compression ratio

Furthermore, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP comes with a new headlamp assembly where the signature Front Position lamp (FPL) simultaneously functions with low and high beam operations. The motorcycle is also equipped with a first-in-segment 240 mm rear disc brake.

