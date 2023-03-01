TVS Apache Series Touches Five Million Global Sales Milestone, Sold in 60+ Countries

TVS Motor Company has announced that the Apache series has touched the five million global sales milestone. Sold across 60+ countries, TVS Apache was first launched nearly 18 years back in 2005. With this new sales milestone, it has become the fastest growing premium motorcycle brand in the world.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are thrilled to reach this global milestone and express our gratitude to all the Apacheans worldwide for this achievement. Our journey to reaching this milestone is filled with ideal and sincere efforts that have gone into making TVS Apache a truly global brand."

TVS Apache has been built and developed around the Track To Road philosophy. It has witnessed multiple upgrades over the years with the inclusion of segment-first and exciting features like Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi), ride modes, Dual Channel ABS, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, SmartXonnect and more. The Apache range is offered in two categories namely Naked and Super Sport.

“TVS Apache has come a long way from just a motorcycle to an entire premium experience which is evident from our wide range of products and initiatives surrounding it including merchandise, rapidly growing Apache Owners Group (AOG), Apache Racing Experience (ARE), Apache Pro Performance (APP), TVS One Make Championship and marquee rides. These initiatives help us in building not just the brand in ways more than one, but also in engaging with our judicious and loyal customers from India and abroad," added Sumbly.

The current Apache range comprises of TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the naked segment while TVS Apache RR 310 falls in the Super Sports category. The brand further enhanced the customer experience by introducing the BTO (Built-To-Order) platform for the TVS Apache RR 310 in 2021.

