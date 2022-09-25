TVS Jupiter Classic Launched at Rs 85,866 in India, Details Here

TVS Motor Company has launched the Jupiter Classic at a sticker price of Rs 85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. It is introduced in honour of the 110cc scooter achieving the fastest five million units sales milestone. Based on the top-of-the-line spec with disc brakes, TVS Jupiter Classic is offered in two new color choices in the form of Regal Purple and Mystic Grey.

The Jupiter Classic flaunts a black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo. The scooter also boasts of handlebar ends, diamond cut alloy wheels, and rich dark brown inner panels as standard. Moreover, it is offered with premium suede leatherette seats with pillion back rest while the decals and the new speedometer dial art are reminiscent of old-school pattern.

Also Read: TVS Jupiter ZX Variant With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched in India at Rs 80,973

Advertisement

TVS Jupiter Classic has been equipped with disc brakes, engine kill switch, all-in-one lock and USB charger as standard features. It also features TVS Motor patented Econometer with ‘Eco Mode’ and ‘Power Mode’. The company claims that the Jupiter delivers best-in-class fuel economy in ‘Eco’ mode. The scooter is powered by a next generation, aluminum, low-friction 110 cc engine.

Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) - Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road." It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter."

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here