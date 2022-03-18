TVS Jupiter ZX Variant With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched in India at Rs 80,973

After launching a more powerful 125 cc variant of its best-selling scooter in October last year, TVS has now unveiled a premium variant named Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect.

Aiming to enhance the riding experience of the scooter, TVS has equipped the new Jupiter with various features. The Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect is the top-of-the-line variant among other Jupiter models. With the ZX SmartXonnect, the scooter has been given Bluetooth connectivity along with a Voice Assistant feature.

Although Bluetooth connectivity was available in the Grande edition of TVS Jupiter, the ZX SmartXonnect variant becomes the first 100 cc scooter to have been given a voice assistant. In addition, the ZX SmartXonnect is also the first to get a fully digital console and navigation feature as well.

Advertisement

The SmartXonnect feature has been made standard for the top-of-the-line variant. With this, riders will be now able to receive SMS and call alerts through the scooter and navigation would get easier while travelling. The navigation data will be displayed on the digital console along with call and SMS alerts.

The new SmartXonnect platform provides Bluetooth connectivity and allows riders to connect their mobile phones through the TVS Connect mobile application. Once a phone is paired with the scooter, riders will be able to give voice commands through a headset which can come in handy in locating the nearest petrol pump.

Also Watch:

In terms of design, then ZX SmartXonnect gets a SmartXonnect sticker in the front, differentiating it from the other variants. Besides this, the scooter has been given a silver inner apron panel and a small backrest mounted on the grab rail to improve pillion comfort. Two new colour options Copper Bronze and Matte Black are also made available.

Advertisement

With the addition of premium features, the ZX SmartXonnect gets a price tag of Rs 80,973 ex-showroom while the non-Bluetooth version is priced Rs 3000 lower at Rs 77,973. Meanwhile, the Jupiter Classic comes at nearly the same price as the Disc iTouchstart version and the basic Sheet Metal Wheel comes at Rs 67,198.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.