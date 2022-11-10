TVS Motor Company Inks MoU with Amazon India Over Electric Vehicle Deployment

TVS Motor Company has joined hands with Amazon India to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services. Under this agreement, Amazon will use a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS for its last-mile deliveries.

Both the companies have decided to work in sync for examining EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements. TVS and Amazon will pilot EV solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

Also Read: Updated TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 98,564, Claims Rs 3 Per Day Running Cost

Advertisement

“Our collaboration with TVS Motor strengthens our delivery network by adding electric two and three-wheelers to our existing fleet. This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025," said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

A couple of years back, Amazon India had stated that it will induct 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025 in order to achieve its target of net-zero carbon by 2040, which is 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The inclusion of 10,000 EVs by 2025 is in addition to Amazon’s global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030.

As far as TVS is concerned, this partnership is also in line with its announcements of having electric vehicles across segments like delivery, commuter and premium. It has been learnt that the brand will introduce a full portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers over a period of eight quarters in the domestic and international markets.

Speaking on the collaboration, Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company said “We have always been at the forefront of driving electrification in the industry with our continued focus in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment. With the great success of TVS iQube Electric, we now intend to expand our electric offering across multiple segments and commercial mobility stands at the opportune inflection point. TVS Motor is now ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for B2B along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership."

Read all the Latest Auto News here