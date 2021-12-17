TVS Ntorq 125 SuperSquad Edition With Spider-Man, Thor Livery Launched at Rs 84,850

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of Marvel Spider-Man and Thor inspired scooters under the TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition. The new scooters will join the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel Super Heroes – Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America launched last year. The Company has been associated with Disney India’s consumer products business for the SuperSquad edition of TVS Ntorq 125, India’s first Bluetooth connected scooter with RT-Fi technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company said, “We are thrilled to launch two new additions inspired by the Marvel Super Heroes - Spider-Man and Thor. These are two very popular Marvel characters with a sizeable and loyal fan following whom we aim to delight and serve with these exciting offerings. With these new introductions, we are confident to build the significant franchise that TVS NTORQ 125 has among the GenZ youth of today. We are optimistic that our customers will continue to ‘Play Smart with this launch. Play Epic’."

The new Marvel Spider-Man and Thor versions come with a design sensibility that embodies the key characteristics of both the Super Heroes on the scooters. It also encapsulates the finer nuances of the Marvel Super Heroes with subtle design elements both on the scooter and the TVS Connect App.

The TVS Connect App of the SuperSquad Edition, powered by SmartXonnect*, comes with customised UI inspired by the characters. The app opens with a silhouette of the respective character insignias, such as the Spider-Man logo and Thor’s hammer. Further, each app screen is crafted with a unique character trait of the selected Super Hero, making it a complete Marvel experience.

TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition is priced at Rs. 84,850 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 was launched as India’s first Bluetooth-connected scooter. It has since secured its place like no other by offering unparalleled style, racing-inspired performance, and first-of-its-kind technology. The brand has become synonymous with innovation. In addition to the Bluetooth connectivity, the scooter comes with a variant that offers a first-of-its-kind Voice Assist function and first-in-segment dual ride modes - Race and Street. TVS NTORQ 125 continues to evolve and seeks to delight its new-generation customers – Gen Z.

