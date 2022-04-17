Twitter User Points at Alleged Billing Discrepancies in Ola Outstation Rides - Details Here

A Twitter user, in a series of tweets, has unearthed a rather evident discrepancy in Ola’s billing of outstation rides. The user in question who goes by kingslyj on Twitter first mentioned the two alternative routes that the Ola app suggested while travelling from Bangalore to Mysore. The user states that he regularly takes the same route and this was when he noticed the discrepancy.

Due to construction work on the main highway, two other alternate routes include the NH 150A and NH 75 which is 208km long and the NH 275 which is 166km long. However, it should be noted that it is the longer route that according to Google is the fastest. A few trips that the user took on the route have been mentioned in the route where the distance varied from 206 to 265km long. On days where the distance was recorded to be 206km, the trip was charged at Rs 2,984. Whereas, on days when the distance was 265km, the charge went up to Rs 3,702.

The user says that a similar discrepancy was found on the alternate route as well when the distance varied between 166km and 209km. During shorter distances, the user was charged Rs 3,090 one time and Rs 3,432 in the other. The user claims that in the past, the app shows accurate distance with a buffer of a few metres.

In addition to this, the user also points out that the bill provided on the app hides the “Additional Distance Fee". These intricate details, as the user points out, are only provided in the detailed invoice that is sent in an email. In addition to this, the user also found out that despite taking the shorter route, the Ola app uses the longer one to estimate the cost that needs to be paid. This is not under the customer’s hand to change.

