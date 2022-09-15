Two More Trains To Be Connected To Jaipur Junction as Railways Expands Electrification

In 2019, electrification work was initiated at the Jaipur Junction, which comes under the North Western Railway. Before that, trains from Jaipur Junction used to run on diesel. In three years, NWR has brought 80 trains under electrification, and now in further development, two more trains are added.

About 500 trains operate under North Western Railway and three years ago, all used to run on diesel engines from this zone. In just three years, 78 trains have been connected to electrification.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO of NWR, two new railway lines — Ajmer-Pushkar and Ajmer-Marwar Junction — are also being electrified. Shashi Kiran further said that after the addition of these two new trains, the total number of trains running on electrification from NWR is 80 now.

Train number 09607/09608, Ajmer-Pushkar-Ajmer special train service will be operated on electric traction from 21.09.22.

Train No. 09615/09616, Ajmer-Marwar Jn.-Ajmer Special train service from Ajmer on 20.09.22 and Marwar Jn. It will be operated on electric traction from the date 21.09.22.

The North Western Railway is far behind other railway zones in the country. The electrification work was introduced in NWR quite late and a target has been set to connect the entire North Western Railway with electrification by 2023 December.

At present, after the electrification of 80 trains, about 420 trains are still left to be connected.

