Uber India Chief Prabhjeet Singh Ferries Passengers in Delhi NCR; Draws Admiration

It’s not every day one gets to meet the head honcho of an international cab aggregating company, that too, while you’re in the back seat enjoying the ride. But, that’s exactly what happened with many lucky customers who took a ride last week and found President of Uber India and South Asia, Prabhjeet Singh, in the driving seat. Singh did a routine cab run in Delhi-NCR; he picked up passengers from Gurugram and other nearby locations as well. Back when it first arrived, Uber was the one responsible for the rise in demand for app-based cab aggregators in the country, and worldwide. Many of the passengers from that day posted about their experience on Linkedin.

Sourabh Kumar Verma said on LinkedIn, “Imagine taking a cab and finding the CEO of that taxi company behind the wheel. Wouldn’t that add to your travel experience and make you feel more welcomed, valued and safe?" He further added, “This is what Mr. Prabhjeet Singh Uber CEO is doing to understand customers better and get to know them in person, picking up passengers in his Uber cab. Kudos !"

Madhuvanthi Sundararajan also posted on Linkedin saying, “It was a regular day, I got ready to leave to office and booked an Uber. The Uber driver immediately pinged ‘I am on my way’ without asking for my drop location. I was already very impressed! I waited downstairs when the car came into my society." She also added, “The driver said - ‘Hi Madhuvanthi, I am the CEO of Uber India and you are my first passenger today. Would you be willing to do this ride?’ Prabhjeet Singh /Uber, you made my day 🙂 This is a superb initiative. Huge respect for wanting to understand things on-ground."

Ananya Dwivedi, another surprised Uber customer posted, “I literally stepped out after a long time to work from office and guess who was driving the car, Prabhjeet Singh , Uber India CEO. It was a part of his primary research. (I initially felt something is fishy and had to google his name and match the face to finally believe him)." She went onto add, “The serendipity is real! Also, it takes real humility as well as grit to get to the roots of the problems like this. Full respect!"

