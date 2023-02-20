Uber to Introduce 25,000 EVs in Premium Category in India, Signs MoU with Tata Motors

Uber has signed an MoU with Tata Motors over the deployment of 25,000 XPRES–T EVs in the premium category of its fleet. These EVs will ply on the roads of several cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Tata Motors will start the delivery of XPRES–T EVs from this month itself and the 25,000 units will be handed over to Uber in a phased-wise manner.

Also Read: Tata Motors to Supply 10,000 Units of XPRES-T EV to BluSmart Electric Mobility

Speaking at the MoU signing, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “In line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India’s leading ridesharing platform. Offering customers our environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber’s Premium Category service, will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride sharing. The XPRES-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators."

Advertisement

Tata Motors had introduced the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers in July 2021 with the XPRES-T EV as the first vehicle under this brand. The all-electric sedan gets two range options: 277 km and 315 km. It is offered with a choice of two battery packs of 25.5 kWh and 26 kWh with charging time of 59 mins and 110 mins, respectively, from 0-80 percent. The XPRES-T EV supports normally charging from any 15 A plug point. The electric sedan is fast-charging compliant too.

Advertisement

Some of the notable standard features in the XPRES-T EV are automatic climate control, electric blue accents, zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD. Tata Motors has rolled out more than 50,000 EVs from its Pune facility for the personal and fleet segment.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said, “Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone on that journey. It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future. We are committed to doing our part to bring down the barriers to going electric by working with industry partners that are leading the change".

Advertisement

Uber has committed to make its entire fleet carbon-neutral by 2040 by including zero-emission vehicles in public transit.

Read all the Latest Auto News here