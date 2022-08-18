Udaipur-Khajuraho and Bikaner-Dadar Trains To Get Additional Coaches; Details Inside

The Northern Western Railways has decided to add extra coaches to the trains operating from Udaipur City to Khajuraho and Bikaner to Dadar. This comes amid a rising number of passengers and long waiting lists. The authorities said that second-class sleeper coaches will be added to the trains from Udaipur City to Khajuraho and Bikaner to Dadar.

Hence, with this development, more berths will be available to the coaches. This will help the North Western Railways to cope with burdening a number of passengers on the waiting list. The spokesperson of the North Western Railways said that additional coaches will be added to two pairs of trains first. The trains are mentioned below.

Train No. 19666/19665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City Train Service will get an additional Second Sleeper Class Coach from Udaipur City from August 18 to August 21 and from Khajuraho from August 20 to August 23 is going.

Train number 14707/14708, Bikaner to Dadar will also get an additional second sleeper class coach from August 19 to August 21 from Bikaner and from August 20 to August 22 at Dadar.

Recently, due to the additional footfall of passengers on the Bhagalpur-Ajmer-Bhagalpur train services, the railway board decided to increase the train stoppage time. In the Baran division of Bhagalpur-Ajmer-Bhagalpur train services, the train stoppage time has been increased. This will help in the easy movements of passengers to board and deboard the train.

The Bhagalpur-Ajmer-Bhagalpur train service is famous for its initiative for specially-abled people. A specialised coach for the disabled will be added with a special luggage system and guard compartment.

