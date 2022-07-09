Udaipur-Shalimar-Udaipur Train Service Cancelled On July 23, 24; Check Details

The commissioning work of the third line at the Singhpur station of the Burhar-Shahdol section on the Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway has compelled the authorities to cancel certain trains. The interlocking work is also being carried out and as a result, a few trains have been cancelled.

According to the spokesperson, Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railways, following Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City train services will be cancelled from both directions.

Advertisement

Train No. 20971, Udaipur City-Shalimar train service will remain cancelled on 23.07.22.

Train No. 20972, Shalimar-Udaipur City train service will remain cancelled on 24.07.22.

Apart from this, North East Railway has already announced the cancellation of the following trains due to the interlocking work:

15231 Barauni-Gondia Express will remain cancelled from 21st to 23rd July.

15232 Gondia-Barauni Express will remain cancelled from 22nd to 24th July.

18201 Durg-Nautanwa Express will remain cancelled on 08th, 13th, 15th and 20th July 2022.

18202 Nautanwa-Durg Express will remain cancelled on 10th, 15th, 17th and 22nd July 2022.

In recent news, as the country commemorates 75 years of independence with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Indian Railways is releasing intriguing information about some of its trains. The Ministry of Railways recently tweeted about the Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express, a train devoted to the 1857 independence struggle.

This special train, which debuted on November 30, 2007, runs between Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station and Kolkata Railway Station. The Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express, train number 22198, departs Jhansi on Friday and arrives in Kolkata on Saturday. Meanwhile, the 22197 Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express departs Kolkata on Sunday and arrives in Jhansi on Monday.

Advertisement

According to Shivam Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, numerous trains will run in honour of the Indian liberation movement during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.