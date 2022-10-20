Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Bookings Start from October 23, Gets Range of 300 Km

Ultraviolette will start the bookings of F77 electric motorcycle from October 23, 2022 in the Indian market. As per the company, Ultraviolette F77 has registered more than 70,000 pre launch booking interests across 190 countries.

The range-topping variant of Ultraviolette F77 will deliver a range of 300 km on single charge. It took two years in the R&D of the electric bike where the brand moved to a larger integrated battery architecture and switching from an 18,650 to a 21,700 format to achieve significantly higher volume optimization.

Speaking at the Battery Day ‘22, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette stated, “When we set out to build India’s first high performance electric motorcycle, we knew right from the beginning that battery tech, and design would be one of the most critical aspects in making the F77 one of the most anticipated and desirable electric vehicles in the country."

Ultraviolette claims that the F77 comes with the highest battery capacity of any EV 2W in India. Furthermore, the battery capacity is 2.5X higher than existing electric two-wheelers in the country. It has been tested rigorously in-house during the R&D journey, including extensive simulation, dyno and on-road testing, power cycling, and extreme off-road testing.

The F77’s battery has also been put through accelerated ageing and thermal stress testing to ensure the reliable and robust power delivery. Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette added, “We have invested equal amounts of time and energy into the R&D of the F77’s battery as much as into the development and design of the motorcycle. We have gone through five generations of battery development and 14 generations of BMS advancements as a result of our unflinching commitment to developing the most robust and reliable power architecture of any electric vehicle in the industry."

