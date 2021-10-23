United Nude's Lo-Res Concept Inspired by Lamborghini Countach Sells for $111,111

Footwear designer United Nude’s Lo-Res Car has been auctioned for $111,111 (more than Rs 83 lakh.). United Nude had commissioned Lo-Res, a concept car in 2016. It looks like the low-resolution version of Lamborghini Countach. It looks like an extra-terrestrial vehicle. Lo-Res Car model, which was auctioned recently, is one of the four running prototypes commissioned by the footwear brand for promotional purposes. The car is a part of the company’s Lo-Res project.

United Nude’s Lo-Res project is reportedly based on the principle of re-designing the same object in a series. However, in re-designing, the object will have a lower 3D resolution. It will provide a more fragmented and abstract design to the car, the company said.

The body of the latest model of Lo-Res Car has been constructed by using 12 tinted polycarbonate panels. The car has sports front and rear light bars, however, they are too sleek to get noticed in one go. United Nude has also placed its logos at both the front and the rear side of the concept vehicle.

With a futuristic look in the interior, the Lo-Res concept car sports a steel tube-frame chassis and black-painted metal covers for the wheels. The vehicle also has a KDS 5-kilowatt electric motor. The company has also provided disc brakes on the front wheels. The mileage of the vehicle is unknown yet. It has a chrome-coloured hexagonal steering wheel. The instrument panel contains two digital displays to give a feel to the driver that he/she is driving a vehicle from the future. The vehicle has no door.

The one of its kind car has not been registered for street use, Carscoops reported. The money collected from the auction will be divided into two equal parts. The money will be given for the maintenance of Petersen Museum’s collection and Energy Independence Now, an environmental non-profit organization.

