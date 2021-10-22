Upcoming 2022 Range Rover Teased Ahead of Global Debut on October 26

There will soon be a new era for the iconic Land Rover, as the next Tuesday (October 26) will mark the unveiling of the fifth-generation of automaker’s flagship model, the Range Rover. And the two new teaser photos show a product that represents an evolution of the current model.

The Land Rover Range Rover is no ordinary SUV, and the introduction of a new generation vehicle is noteworthy. Given its cost, it’s one of the oldest names in the full-size luxury SUV market, and the next-gen model will compete with the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and BMW X7, as well as other luxury and premium SUVs like the Aston Martin DBX and Porsche Cayenne. Given its price range, it will even compete against the Lamborghini Urus.

The teaser image doesn’t reveal much about the design, but we get the impression that the general silhouette has been upheld. Having said that, expect some substantial improvements to the front end and even the back. The golden SUV in the teaser image also suggests that Land Rover may introduce some new skin colours on the next Range Rover.

>Is a new platform in the works for the 2022 Range Rover?

JLR’s new MLA platform, which is lighter and stiffer, will replace the Land Rover D7 platform. As per a report by HT Auto, the 2022 Range Rover has been extensively tested in Germany. Expect the SUV, which is based on the new MLA Flex platform, to receive a slew of cabin feature improvements in order to appeal to a millennial population and compete with its immediate rivals.

>What engine options will be available for the new 2022 Range Rover?

The fifth-generation Range Rover, like the fourth, should have a variety of powertrain options. Land Rover has stated that their first all-electric SUV would be available in 2024, implying that the new Range Rover will not have one at first. According to reports, as part of the firms’ engine cooperation, the Range Rover would replace the outdated top-of-the-line 5.0-liter Ford V8 with BMW’s 4.4-liter V8. Other engine possibilities might include Land Rover’s new Ingenium 3.0-liter inline-six, a six-cylinder diesel (possibly from BMW), and at least one plug-in hybrid, depending on the market.

