Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 New Teaser Released Ahead of Launch in India

Bajaj Auto is set to introduce the new Pulsar 250 motorcycle. With the launch just around the corner, the company has teased its Pulsar 250 again. The second teaser video of the motorcycle reveals more details than the previous video, which showed its silhouette via studio shot. The latest video confirms new specs featuring the bike’s exhaust note. A stubby dual-barrel exhaust canister is the most interesting element seen in the video.

Compared to the existing models, the exhaust note should be more throaty. The upcoming motorcycle is the biggest and most powerful Pulsar yet, so expect the model to sport some features which will distinguish it from the rest of the family of Pulsar bikes. The Pulsar 250F will come with a wide LED headlight and will receive a single monoshock unit. The Pulsar 250s will be the first non-LS/RS/NS Pulsar model to include the feature. The teaser shows that the upcoming model will have clip-on handlebars, a full digital instrument cluster, split step-up seats. The motorcycle will receive disc brakes at both ends for satisfactory stopping power.

The upcoming Pulsar 250 range will be introduced in two versions – naked and semi-faired. The exact engine specifications of the bike are a mystery so far but it is likely to get an all-new 250 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. The overall output from this powertrain is likely to be around 26 PS/22 Nm. The details remain scarce at the moment but the transmission is expected to include a 5-speed unit.

Other key details of the upcoming Pulsar 250 includes its semi-digital meter console, telescopic front forks, and an engine bash plate for increased powertrain protection. The company is scheduled to launch the new Pulsar in India on October 28. Prices are expected to start somewhere at Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The semi-faired Pulsar 250F is likely to cost even higher.

