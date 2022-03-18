Upcoming BMW i7 All-Electric SUV To Be Unveiled At Auto Beijing In April

BMW is all set to lift off the curtains from the latest first-of-its-kind all-electric model of their flagship sedan. The BMW i7 will be offered to customers in three trims – pure combustion, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric.

The luxury sedan manufacturer has claimed that the BMW i7 EV is going to be the most powerful car in the series it belongs to. The car will be unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in China on April 20. The company has managed to lure car buffs by releasing some teasers of the electric vehicles on various social media platforms, including Twitter.

Sharing the teaser video, BMW wrote, “Powerful and Present. The all-new, fully-electric BMW i7 will offer top digital performance and highly-progressive functions. More to come on April 20th."

Advertisement

Though the entire specification table is yet to be revealed, the company did whisper the range that the all-new, fully-electric luxury sedan. The BMW i7, the company claims, will have a range of 600 kilometres per charge. The car will get a dual-motor setup and will share the properties of the powertrain with the BMW iX. It is because the BMW i7 will be based on the flexible Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, the same as BMW iX.

Also Watch:

From what could be understood from the teaser, the BMW i7 will be highly attractive and beasty in terms of appearance. The design of the car is developed with avant-garde philosophy, which also encompasses the XM Hybrid Concept car.

The BMW i7 EV will feature a panoramic sunroof and the interiors will be complemented by detail-exhuming LED lighting. Some of the first-in-the-series features include light made out of crystal glass and power door, or electronic closing and opening of doors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.