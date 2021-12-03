Upcoming BSA Gold Star 650 Previewed at Birmingham, Official Debut on December 4

A few days after it officially announced its return via social media, BSA motorcycles have unveiled the Goldstar 650. The motorcycle will be displayed at the upcoming Motorcycle Live Show in Birmingham held from 4th - 12th December 2021.

The motorcycle will go up against the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 in India, a rivalry that we are excited to see. The Gold Star was originally sold by the brand between 1938 and 1963 and was powered by a range of engines between 350 cc and 500 cc. The new one, as one can see, retains much of the classic lines of the original but power is likely to come from the newly-developed 650 cc single-cylinder DOHC engine.

Ahead of this Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends had confirmed that the new BSA motorcycle was being designed and developed in the UK and will also be built there. He also revealed that special attention was given to every detail right from the lines, to the font to the tyres.

Classic Legends plans to manufature the Gold Star in Birmingham itself, the brand’s original home. The plan was hindered due to the pandemic. BSA has already setup a technical centre in Coventry to develop motorcycles. Also in the cards are electric offerings, however, the details are very little at the time. It was also awarded a 4.6 million pound grant from the UK government for the development of zero-emission motorcycles.

