Upcoming Car Launches in November: Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Skoda Slavia and More

It’s a new month and with that, it is going to bring new cars to the Indian market. And given that November also has one of the biggest festive seasons of the year, it makes for a great opportunity for carmakers to launch their latest cars. Here, we list down the cars that are going to launch in India in November 2021.

>Maruti Suzuki Celerio

After being spied tested on various occasions the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has finally expected to launch this month in India. The latest model, based on the Heartect platform, is going to be bigger than the previous model. The forthcoming budget hatchback is anticipated to be offered in two petrol engine choices. These two options are a 1.0-litre engine and a 1.2-litre engine. The former will generate 67bhp and 91Nm of torque while the 1.2-litre engine will generate 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The hatchback is expected to be offered in the five-speed manual as well as five-speed AMT options.

>Mercedes-AMG A45 S

With the launch of the new AMG A45 S, in India, Mercedes-Benz is going to expand its performance line-up further in the nation. The car will be launched on November 17. An interesting fact is that this forthcoming car is the quickest and the smallest performance model to launch in India.

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S features a fiery 2-litre quad-cylinder turbo-petrol powertrain that oozes a monumental 421hp and has a maximum torque of 500Nm. The specs are enough to make machines on the road taste dust.

A beasty engine deserves an equally brawny gearbox. As a result, the A45 S engine is paired up with an 8-speed, dual-clutch, automatic shift box that distributes the immense power coming out of the four-cylinder engine among all four wheels. Moreover, the AMG A45 S will offer as many as six driving modes for the hands behind the wheel. These modes are Comfort, Slippery, Individual, Race, Sport, and Sport+. This power-packed vehicle can zoom from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and peaks at a top speed of 270 km/h.

Read more about the Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

>Skoda Slavia

Skoda is set to launch a new sedan in India on November 19, called Skoda Slavia. It will replace the Skoda Rapid in the company’s lineup in India and will compete against the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

As is Skoda’s policy, the Slavia will not come with any diesel variant. The automaker will power the Slavia with 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI petrol engines with options of both manual and automatic gearbox. The Skoda Kushaq, which was launched in June this year, also comes with these engines.

Read more about the Skoda Slavia.

>Audi Q5 facelift

After being off the shelf thanks to the introduction of BS-VI emission norms in India, the Germana automaker is bringing the Audi Q5 back on sale. Expected to launch later this month, the Q5 facelift gets revised styling like a larger prominent front grille complemented with vertical chrome slats. The same sits in between LED headlamps above the redesigned bumpers.

On the inside, the car gets minor changes. Most of the tweaks are expected to come in the form of new technology with a notable update likely for the MIB 3 infotainment system with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen. The new system will also come with connected car tech and Amazon Alexa integration. The international-spec cars also come with a host of active driver aids. However, we are yet to see how much of it make it to our shores.

Audi has chosen to go the petrol-only route with the Q5 facelift. While the outgoing model did come with a diesel engine option, the new Q5 will be offered solely with a 245hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox – the same as the Audi A6 currently on sale.

Read more about the Audi Q5.

>Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan comes with a sporty design and measures 4,963 mm in length, 2,144 mm in width and 1,378 mm in height. The car which rides on 21-inch alloy wheels has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. The car also sports a tech-forward cabin. It can travel a distance of up to 500km on a single charge.

Taycan comes with a lavish cabin with four seats and a freestanding curved 16.8-inch digital instrument console. It also has an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The EV will be equipped with a ‘Porsche Charge Map’ that will show the driver’s available charging stations on the route. It will help the driver in planning charging stops after consideration of the car’s range.

Porsche has also taken care of the safety measures and has provided multiple airbags, automated emergency braking and forward-collision warning in Taycan.

The Taycan also boasts of housing two electric motors, paired with either a 71kWh or an 83.7kWh battery, generating a combined output of 600hp and delivering a range of up to 500km. The all-electric sedan car can go from 0-100km/h in under 3.5 seconds.

You can read more about the Porsche Taycan by clikcng here. The Porsche Taycan will launch in India on November 12.

