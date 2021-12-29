Upcoming Jawa Cruiser Motorcycle Spotted Testing - Here's Everything We Know So Far

Jawa motorcycles is reportedly working on its fourth offering in India. Reports citing spyshots that wee recently snapped on the streets suggests that the next motorcycle could be a new cruiser. Earlier in October, we spotted the motorcycle for the first time and this time’s spy images have provided a detailed look at the bike. While we are still dark on the details at the moment, reports suggest that the upcoming cruiser could share its underpinnings with the Perak. This means powering the motorcycle will most likely be the 334-cc single-cylinder engine.

While the spy images show a heavily camouflaged test mule, there are plenty of details. The bike sports a classic retro cruiser stance complemented by a round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, low seat, and broad fenders. It gets alloy wheels while the rake appears to be slightly more relaxed over the Jawa classic.

Other notable bits include a wide handlebar, centre-set footpegs, circular rearview mirrors, and a long wheelbase. The bike could share its frame with the Perak which gets a wheelbase measuring 1485 mm. The upcoming cruiser could sport an identical length.

The Jawa cruiser could come in the same state of tune as the Perak which means the 334 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC engine develops 30 bhp and 32.74 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike will come with telescopic forks at the front and dual shocks at the rear, while braking performance will come from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. A retro-styled instrument console is likely to feature on the bike with a digital readout. It’ll be interesting to see if Jawa brings Bluetooth connectivity on the cruiser to keep up with the rivals.

