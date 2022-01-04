Upcoming Jeep Meridian SUV Spotted Testing in India, Launch Soon

The launch of Jeep’s seven-seater SUV, Meridian, has been in the pipeline for quite some time now. Though the automaker has remained tight-lipped about the development, a recent streak of spy images of the vehicle suggests that the launch could happen sooner than expected.

The production-ready spec of the SUV was recently spotted testing in high altitude terrains of Ladakh, reported Cartoq. The test mule of the Meridian was draped in a thick black sheet hiding the details of its design. While the vehicle largely remained in cover, its black alloy wheelset and large rear doors were quite noticeable. The SUV is internally codenamed H6, and Jeep have reportedly trademarked the name ‘Meridian’ in India.

Based on the platform used by its smaller sibling Jeep Compass, the Meridian sports an upright front facet housing the signature 7 slat grille and slim headlamp design. The test mule is riding on a set of 5 spoke alloy wheels and has a boxy outline adding to its headroom even for the rear row occupants.

The SUV reportedly has a longer 2,794 mm wheelbase to occupy the last row of passengers.

The details of the interiors have been kept under wraps and we expect to get some details in the upcoming weeks.

As far as the engine is concerned, the Meridian is likely to arrive with the same 2-litre diesel unit we have seen on the Compass. Jeep could, however, tune the engine to generate more power. The current spec of Compass’ 2-litre diesel unit can produce up to 172 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque.

We expect Meridian to arrive with all the safety and convenience features that we have seen on the Compass. This includes the anti-lock braking system, rainy brake support, electronic stability program brake assist, terrain modes and multiple airbags setup among many others. Once launched, Jeep Meridian will be up against competitors like XUV 700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

