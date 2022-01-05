Upcoming Kia Carens SUV Variants, Paint Scheme Revealed Ahead of Launch - Details Here

South Korean automaker Kia will kickstart the new year with the launch of its new multi-purpose vehicle – Carens in the Indian market. The company will start making the booking from January 14 with deliveries starting sometime in next month. Ahead of the official launch, the Korean brand has confirmed the variants, engine options and colour schemes of Carens. The MPV will be available in both diesel and petrol engines starting with an entry-level 1.5-litre petrol unit that will be tuned to deliver an output of 115 bhp. There is another 140 hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol offering that will be available with the higher variants of the car. The diesel option on the Carens is a 1.5-litre unit tuned to deliver 115 bhp.

The MPV will be available with options of a six-speed manual transmission unit that will be standard on the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The seven-speed DCT gearbox will be available with the turbo petrol unit.

Colour options

According to Rushlae, the Kia Carens will be available in exterior colour options of Imperial Blue, Mos Brown, Intense Red, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl and Sparkling Silver.

On the inside, the seats of this MPV will be available in multiple dual-tone colour options as per the trim.

Variants

Kia has confirmed five trims of the Carens that will be available in six and seven seating options. Here's a list of the variants

Premium

The offerings start with the base Premium variant which will come with 16-inch steel, two-tone black and beige interiors and semi-leather seats. Other features include one-touch electric tumble for the second row, a 7.5-inch digital instrument cluster and modern safety. Convenience features like airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system are also there.

Prestige

In addition to the offering on the Premium variant, the Prestige trim will add an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.5-inch instrument cluster, a rearview camera, front parking sensors and a 6-speaker sound system.

Prestige Plus

Next on the list is Prestige Plus which as the name suggests is an extension of the Prestige variant. It additionally gets a climate control system, keyless entry, automatic transmission with Normal, Eco and Sport mode and rear washer and wiper among other features.

Luxury

The second top variant, Luxury, gets LED headlights, updated ambient lighting, air purifier, telescopic steering wheel, leather seats, seatback tables for the second row, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Kia's UI.

Luxury Plus

The highlights of the top variant in addition to all the features on previous models include an 8-speaker BOSE sound system, ventilated seats, rain-sensing wipers, standard-sized sunroof and a cooled wireless charger.

While the confirmed prices will be available once Kia starts the booking on January 14, we expect the Carens to be available at a starting price tag of somewhere around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom value).

