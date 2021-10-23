Upcoming Kia Sportage SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch - Here's What we Know So Far

Kia has unveiled a teaser for its latest new generation Sportage SUV which is all set for the US markets. The new Kia Sportage is going to be based on the Korean carmaker’s N3 platform. The fifth-generation Sportage SUV is likely to have a ‘new level of off-road capability with multiple driver-selectable terrain modes, increased ground clearance, and all-terrain tyres. The teaser also hints at a funky new daytime running light signature that sends the headlights to the edge and a full-width revamp of the tiger-nose grille linking each lighting cluster.

Kia Sportage’s cabin appears to be inspired by the EV6. An infotainment and driver information systems merged into one 12.3-inch curved glass display unit can be expected. The new generation Sportage is also likely to come with physical controls on the dashboard and haptic feedback. A silver-highlighted faux diffuser and gloss black rocker panels and enhance sportiness.

Kia claims that the new Sportage will include a wide range of ‘powerful and efficient engines’ and the SUV will be offered in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive options. The SUV can be expected to receive ‘multiple standard advanced driver assistance systems and high-tech infotainment options.

The Sportage SUV, available in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, is likely to get the same 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The engine will produce 177 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, mated with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The engine will derive power from an electric motor linked to a lithium-ion battery pack. The base model may include a different engine, perhaps a 2.5-l four-cylinder generating 187 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Kia’s ‘all-new, boldly designed and highly capable SUV’ will debut in the US on October 27. A plug-in hybrid electrified powertrain could also be made available with the SUV.

