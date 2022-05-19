Upcoming Land Rover Defender 130 8-Seater SUV to Debut on May 31 This Year

Land Rover has announced that it will drop the wraps on the 8-seater Defender 130 on May 31 this year. The car will debut as the biggest version of the current-gen Defender 90 and 110. The car will come with a 3-row layout measuring 5.1m long, compared to the standard Defender’s 4.7m and the short-wheelbase Defender’s 4.3m. Land Rover will also offer a commercial variant of the Defender 130 in some markets.

While we only know the number of seats in the car, details of its configurations are expected to be out closer to the unveiling. We are also dark on details on whether the car will have the advanced integrated chassis technology seen in other Defender models. The car is being touted as the ‘premium explorer’ of the range meaning it is likely to come at a significant premium over the 90 and 110.

The Defender 130 will take on major three-row SUVs globally including the Audi Q7, BMW X7 and also the larger North American SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade, the Lincoln Navigator and also the recently introduced Jeep Grand Wagoneer. We expect the Defender 130 to come with multiple engine options ranging from turbo-petrol units to diesel mild-hybrid powertrains.

