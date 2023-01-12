Upcoming Mahindra Electric SUVs to Get Over-the-Air Technology, All You Need to Know

Mahindra & Mahindra has roped in Silicon Valley USA based Sibros for over-the-air (OTA) updates which will be deployed in its upcoming Born Electric portfolio of electric SUVs. The Mumbai-based automaker had unveiled Born Electric Vision in August 2022 at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), UK which comprised of 5 new electric SUVs on the INGLO EV Platform.

“Under our Born Electric Vision, Mahindra aims to not only electrify our roads but also the hearts and minds of our customers in India and around the world while rising to fight climate change by offering sustainable personal mobility solutions," stated Velusamy R, President Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The five new e-SUVs will be positioned under its well-known XUV brand and an all-new electric only brand called BE. These all-electric SUV models will enter production at Mahindra’s EV manufacturing facility in Pune, India. The company has made an investment of $1.21 billion on the new EV plant.

“Sibros brings fresh thinking and technology to complement Mahindra’s EV strategy as we focus on creating transformative value for customers through intelligently connected and digitally immersive experiences," added Velusamy R.

Sibros will deploy its Deep Logger and Deep Updater in-vehicle and cloud products on IoT cloud and Mahindra’s INGLO EV architecture on which the upcoming electric SUVs will be based. It will integrate these technologies into one vehicle-to-cloud ecosystem to come up with new connected features such as, digital keys, car sharing, vehicle personalization and more. In addition, the customers will also get virtual mechanic, predictive data insights and continuous remote updates.

“The Sibros platform was purpose built for the future of connected vehicles by providing an adaptable and integrated approach to harness the full power of software and data across the entire product life cycle", stated Mayank Sikaria, President and Co-Founder of Sibros.

Furthermore, Sibros’ technology will enable Mahindra to unify live data collection with smart software updates, diagnostic commands and service management to work seamlessly together, while meeting crucial safety, security and privacy requirements.

“By blending Sibros’ technology with Mahindra’s future-ready INGLO EV platform, Mahindra further cements its position as a technology-driven company leading the electric mobility revolution with their exhilarating new lineup of connected e-SUVs," added Sikaria.

