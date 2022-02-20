Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Leaked Images Reveal More About the Car

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 facelift version has been fully unveiled ahead of its launch which is expected by next week. The bookings were already open for the car and some spy photos had also made their way to the Internet before, teasing the awaiting customers.

However, according to photos of the facelifted car accessed by Autocar India, Maruti Suzuki has given significant cosmetic treatment to the Baleno both outside and inside as well.

On the exterior of the car, the new Baleno has been given a wider honeycomb pattern grille in the front. Below the grille, there is a brushed silver strip that extends to the headlights giving the car a sleeker look. The headlights are given a wraparound design and appear wider at the base than the older Baleno. The car will get a new three-element LED DRL signature while projector units will be installed for lightning across all ranges.

The manufacturer has also made some changes to the bonnet which has been made a bit flat while the front bumper has also been given larger fog lamps housings. At the rear of the vehicle, new C-shaped LED tail-lights are seen that are extended onto the tailgate.

Coming to the interiors of the car, Maruti Suzuki has brought significant changes there too. The dashboard has been made to look more stylish with a new three-layer design. The dashboard design has black on top, a silver line running in the middle and then a dark blue finishing in the lower section.

Apart from the cosmetic changes, some features have also been loaded in the new Baleno. A free-standing touchscreen has been given at the centre of the dashboard along with a new steering wheel. Other changes also include a new automatic climate control switchgear and a fresh design for the instrument cluster. Notably, the manufacturer is not expected to give a sunroof even in the highest model of the car.

The Baleno 2022 facelift will get only one engine option which is a 1.2-litre engine named K12N. Maruti Suzuki claims that the new engine has variable valve timing and an integrated starter generator (ISG) which helps save fuel.

