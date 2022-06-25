Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza Registers Over 4500 Bookings on First Day

Maurit Suzuki has received over 45000 bookings for the upcoming new-gen version of its popular mid-size SUV Brezza on the first day. Ahead of the much-awaited launch on June 30, the company opened the booking window for Brezza. Maruti Suzuki also has over 20,000 bookings pending for the outgoing version of the SUV. Buyers who had booked pre-facelift Brezza will be given an option to convert their booking to the new Brezza.

Booking for the Brezza can be made online on Maruti Suzuki’s official website and at the ARENA Showrooms.

The SUV is set to come with a host of upgrades to the exterior styling that include a new grille design with touches of chrome and redesigned bumper housing a silver skid plate. The new-gen Brezza will also get an updated J-shaped DRL headlamps setup that also doubles up as indicators.

The chunkier squared-off wheel arches attempt to give a bulkier presence to the SUV on the road.

The exterior upgrades a fresh feel to Brezza but it is the interior that gets a complete overhaul in this facelift.

The teaser of the upcoming SUV shared by Maruti Suzuki confirmed the presence of a heads-up display, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and an electric sunroof.

The touchscreen system used on the 2022 version of Brezza is similar to the unit used in the recently launched Baleno facelift. Other features of the SUV include a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox, and new controls for the HVAC system.

The SUV will be powered by Maruti Suzuki's K15B series 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit tuned to produce an output of 101.65 bhp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated with a 5-speed manual or a 6-automatic transmission option.

The final pricing of the SUV will be revealed by Maruti Suzuki at the time of launch but it's expected to start at Rs 8 lakh.

