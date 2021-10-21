Upcoming Maruti Suzuki D22 Crossover Spotted During Road Tests - Details Here

The Maruti Suzuki-Toyota joint venture is developing a wide range of new utility vehicles for the Indian market, including SUVs, Crossovers, and MPVs. The duo is reportedly working on a brand-new crossover, dubbed D22. Images of what seems to be Maruti and Toyota's Creta competitor, undergoing road tests have recently appeared on the internet. The Vitara Brezza will be positioned below the new crossover.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki D22 Crossover. (Image source: Cartoq)

>Competition

According to reports, the new model would be assembled at Toyota's manufacturing facility in Bangalore. The components, on the other hand, are anticipated to be sourced through Maruti Suzuki. Notably, this model will not be a mid-size SUV but will be positioned in a sector that presently includes vehicles such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, and others.

>Specification Speculations

Though only little is revealed about the new crossover, an AWD option is anticipated to set it apart from the competition. The D22 is expected to have all-wheel drive, as opposed to the two-wheel-drive arrangement used in compact and mid-size SUVs.

It is unclear which powertrain(s) will be available with the crossover. There's a chance it'll be outfitted with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which powers vehicles like the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, and Ertiga. This engine produces a maximum power of 103bhp and a maximum torque of 138Nm. A 5-speed manual transmission will most likely be standard, with an automatic transmission as an alternative.

There is no official word on when it will be available for purchase, but a fair bet would be within the next 2-3 years.

The D22 is expected to be based on the Futuro-E Concept shown at the Auto Expo 2020. As a result, it will feature a coupe-like appearance with flowing body lines. The specifics of the new forthcoming crossover are few, but it will be Maruti Suzuki's new flagship. It will take the place of the S-Cross, which is nearing the end of its product lifetime.

