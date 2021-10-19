Upcoming Maserati Grecale SUV Global Debut Delayed Due to Semiconductor Shortage

Maserati has announced that the global debut of its upcoming Grecale SUV has been delayed due to issues in supply chains caused due to shortage of semiconductors. The company was all set to launch the second SUV in its lineup, on November 16 in Milan. Expected to be launched as the rival for BMW X3 and Porsche Macan, the Maserati Grecale will be birthed on the same lineup as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The internet is abuzz with a few images of the new much-awaited SUV. The camouflaged version looks so appealing. One can only wonder what it would look like with the veil off.

Since the Grecale is being manufactured on the same lineup in the same plant as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, one can estimate the variable under the hood scenario of the new Maserati Grecale. It is either expected to have a 2-litre turbo engine or a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 powertrain. According to reports, the car can also hone the 3-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine

The images do not reveal much but hint at headlights adapted by the very fast and equally luxurious Maserati MC20 Supercar, while the tail has a slight shadow of the glaring rear pair on the Maserati Ghibli. Maserati Grecale gets its name from the very fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea and is expected to become the new face of the brand’s widening portfolio. It is not the first time that Maserati has named its cars after high-velocity winds, Ghibli, Merak, Khamsin are some earlier examples.

