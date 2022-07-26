MG Motor India has unveiled the first teaser of the Next-Gen Hector, which aimed to enrich the customer experience by enabling indulgence. The interior of Next-Gen Hector seems quite luxurious, offering a cinematic and immersive experience with India’s largest 14-inch Portrait Infotainment System.

Launched as India’s first Internet Car, Hector. The automaker has spread itself across the board within the automobile segment today. Hector is designed for new-age customers. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility,

MG Motor India’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,25,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers. It has introduced several products in India, including Internet SUV – MG Hector, Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, Premium SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor - with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

The upcoming car seems to have a lot of new features such as Push button start, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a piano-black finish around a digital odometer, and good space around the gear knob. The price of Next Gen MG Hector is expected to be 1.5 to 2 Lakhs above the price of the current model. One can imagine a new luxurious cabin for now from the upcoming MG Hector.

MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 98 years. Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were known for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were owned by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family.

