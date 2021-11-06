Upcoming New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied During Tests Ahead of Launch

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce a new-gen version of its popular budget hatchback, Alto, in the Indian market. While the automaker is yet to reveal details about the launch, the new Alto was spied during testing in Noida. The hatchback has reportedly been codenamed Y0M by Maruti Suzuki. The spy video of the car testing which was shared on YouTube by Wanderlust Shashank showed the vehicle wrapped in a black covering.

While the design details aren’t visible due to the black covering, the new-gen Alto’s design appears to be inspired by the 2021 Celerio which is expected to be launched soon.

The test vehicle was seen running on a blacked-out steel rim wheel with skinny tyres and turn indicators placed on the side front fenders. The biggest highlight, however, is the broader front grille and bumper design. The new hexagonal design to the front grille and the headlamps add an aggressive flair to the hatchback’s stance.

While the video doesn’t reveal the rear design much, we can expect to see a redesigned rear bumper and tailgate in sync with the overall design upgrade. Further, Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce some upgrades on the interiors to give the vehicle an edge over competitors in the market. The apparent increment in the overall dimension of the new Alto should help Maruti Suzuki to increase the cabin space of the car.

The picture of the engine specification and other details is expected to get clearer in the upcoming weeks and months. However, it will be interesting to see if Maruti finally upgrades the 800cc capacity of the Alto. The current version of Alto comes with a 796 cc three-cylinder petrol engine equipped with abilities to deliver up to 47 bhp of power and a peak torque of 69 Nm. Additionally, there’s a company fitted CNG version of the car that produces up to 41 PS power and 60 Nm of torque. Alto’s engine offering is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

