Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser Spied During Testing; Global Unveil Likely Soon

A new set of spy shots have emerged on the internet of what very well appears to be the Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser. According to RideApart, it could be the first glimpse of a real-world SG650 Concept. That certainly appears to be the case as the styling cues are similar to the Interceptor 650. There’s the signature round headlamp, straight dual-exhausts and some touring-friendly additions. The spy shots, which have also been clicked by RideApart, show a number of additions that the bike could come with eventually.

There have been quite a number of RE spy shots. To list some, we’ve seen multiple iterations of the 650cc, a scrambler-based version of the 350cc, the upcoming Scram 411 (Himalayan-based) and more. However, there has been no word on if the J-Series engine will be making its way to the Bullet lineup anytime soon. Currently, the Bullet 350 is still making use of the UCE engine, which is over 10 years old now.

Advertisement

Royal Enfield is geared up with an aggressive launch plan for the Indian market in 2022. The company is slated to launch three new 650 cc bikes -a cruiser, a bobber and a long route tourer motorcycle, by the end of this year. Among the host of bikes ready to tread on the tarmac, the most anticipated model is the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The flagship cruiser based on the 650 Twins’ platform (Continental 650 and Interceptor 650) was spotted being ridden recently.

As far as the Scram 411 is concerned, which honestly seems like it’s the closest to full-production spec, there are very few details. What we know is that RE has been working on a toned-down version of its popular adventure bike Himalayan for quite some time now. Named Scram 411, the bike will reportedly come with improved highway cruising and city riding abilities. A recently leaked brochure of the Scram 411 has surfaced on the internet revealed several new details of the design and specification of the upcoming bike.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

As per the brochure, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 will sport many visual changes that will set it apart from the Himalayan. Unlike the Himalayan that has a long windscreen at the front, the Scram 41 will come with an optional small visor. Other design highlights include a single-piece seat, a cast metal cowl around the headlamp and an offset round speedometer with tripper navigation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.