Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser to be Unveiled At 2021 EICMA - Details Here

Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield is all set to lift the covers off of their newest addition to their hunk clans. The company will unveil the much-anticipated Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser at the EICMA, popularly known as Milan Motorcycle Show in Italy.

The company’s cruiser will get its name from the collection of monikers used by Royal Enfield for the American markets in the 50s. The 650cc Royal Enfield cruiser will be christened as ‘Super Meteor,’ reported Bikewale.

Following the unveiling in Italy, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor is expected to launch in India by mid-2022; however, there is no official announcement by the company yet. Once launched, the premium cruiser will be the most expensive motorcycle on Royal Enfield’s production line, above the Royal Enfield Continental 650GT and Interceptor 650.

Talking about the powertrain, the Super Meteor cruiser will be pulled on the tarmac by a 648cc, parallel-twin, oil and air-cooled engine that churns a peak power of 47bhp and a maximum torque of 52Nm. The engine is coupled with a six-speed gearbox assisted by the slipper clutch and will have disc brakes on both the front and rear of the motorcycle. The bike also has an attractive set of alloys wrapped in bulky tubeless tyres.

The two-wheeler easily qualifies as a mean machine, not just because of the powertrain but also the dominating appearance of the motorcycle. The bike will wear a rear-swept handlebar and forward-set footpegs, the combination ensuring a comfortable riding experience. The handlebar will house around, chrome LED Headlamp, followed by a tear-drop fuel tank. The exhaust pipes are attached in a dual setup, accompanied by a broader rear fender, completing its cruiser appearance.

The company not only focused on the looks and the performance but also the safety and comfortability of the rider. The motorcycle will come equipped with the RE tripper navigation system that is currently prevalent in the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Meteor 350 and will also include dual-channel ABS.

