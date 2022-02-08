Upcoming Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Spotted Testing Again - Here's What We Know So Far

Royal Enfield is geared up with an aggressive launch plan for the Indian market in 2022. The company is slated to launch three new 650 cc bikes -a cruiser, a bobber and a long route tourer motorcycle, by the end of this year. While all the three bikes have previously been spied testing on roads, a fresh spy video of the RE bobber has made its way to the internet again. The bobber which is expected to be named Shotgun in the Indian market can be seen testing under heavy cover in the backdrop of hilly terrain in the video.

Though the video doesn’t show much detail of the bike’s design, it does reveal the riding position and headlamp layout. Underpinned on the same platform used by other RE 650 cc bikes, the upcoming Shotgun sports an impressive retro styling offering a rounded headlamp, tear drop-shaped fuel tank and round rearview mirrors. The bike’s single-seat and flat handlebar design seem to offer a straight riding posture to the rider.

The spy video was posted on YouTube by a channel named Rajkumar. The list of features on the upcoming bobber could include a semi-digital instrument cluster, navigation with turn-by-turn update and smartphone connectivity as well.

Powering this machine will be the same 650 cc engine unit that we have seen on Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Paired with a 6-speed constant mesh transmission, the twin-cylinder air-cooled unit is tuned to deliver an output of 47 bhp of power at 7150 RPM and 52 Nm torque.

However, RE may fine-tune the engine to deliver a better output on the new Shotgun.The suspension duties in all likelihood will be performed by a USD fork in the front and twin shock absorbs at the rear.

The Shotgun is expected to arrive with dual-channel ABS as standard and should be priced somewhere between Rs 4 and4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). An official confirmation of the expected offering is still awaited.

