Upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650cc Spotted During Road Test in India

The Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has an exciting set of wheels in the production pipeline. Among the host of bikes ready to tread on the tarmac, the most anticipated model is the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650cc. The flagship cruiser based on the 650 Twins’ platform (Continental 650 and Interceptor 650) was spotted being ridden recently.

The video of the motorcycle was shared by a YouTuber that goes by the name ‘Roads & Revs.’ From the video, it seems that the bike is almost production-ready, set to be launched in Indian Markets. The bike was captured while it was being tested on the road. The video reveals the rear and the side look of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650cc.

The bike is honed with a round tail light with a fat-ended exhaust on each side of the light. The bike also gets footpegs that are fixed a bit forward to provide a comfortable riding experience, just like a cruiser should.

Take a look at the spied clip of the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650cc:

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650cc was first unveiled at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The bike is manufactured with keeping appearance and performance the topmost priorities. The cruiser gets a huge tear-drop-shaped fuel tank that aligns with split seats and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The front of the bike is adorned by circular headlamps, sporty-looking USD forks, and an upright handlebar that adds to the comfortability of the motorcycle.

The powertrain running the cruiser is a 648cc, twin-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that manages to fuel 47PS of power and churn a peak torque of 52Nm. The mighty powertrain is complemented with a six-speed transmission coupled with a slipper and assist clutch.

Among the new bikes set to be launched by the manufacturer are Scram 411 and the Hunter 350.

